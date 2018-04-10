Old Firm: Heed police warnings over fixture, urges Gordon Strachan

Celtic are closing in on a seventh consecutive Premiership title

Police warnings should be listened to regarding post-split Premiership fixtures and a potential Old Firm title decider, says Gordon Strachan.

The former Celtic and Scotland manager thinks public safety and Scottish football's image are paramount.

Strachan highlighted trouble before the recent Liverpool v Man City game.

"You have to take advice from them [the police]. If they think it's going to be damaging for Scotland as a whole to show something like that," he said.

"Even last week when you see [what happened at] Man City and Liverpool [Champions League tie where the City team's bus was attacked by supporters before the game at Anfield].

"It wasn't good for Liverpool, it wasn't good for the British or English game."

Celtic need one more win to clinch a seventh successive Premiership and are due to face Rangers once more in the league this season.

Since crowd troubled marred a derby game in 1999 in which Rangers won at Celtic Park to secure the Scottish Premier League title, the final Old Firm league derby of any given season has tended to be deliberately scheduled to avoid a potential league decider.

The Scottish Professional Football League is due to announce the post-split fixtures in due course.

