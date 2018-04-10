National League: Woking secure long-term future at Kingfield

Woking have played at Kingfield since 1922

Woking say they have secured their long-term future at Kingfield after entering an agreement with the local council and development company GolDev.

The deal, which will see the ground reconfigured and residential units constructed, was approved by Woking Borough Council on 5 April.

The council expects to consider a feasibility study in July.

The National League side are currently waiting for a proposed takeover from a UK-based consortium to go through.

"This agreement ensures the long-term security of the club, playing at Kingfield, by giving us the means to invest in our ground, our squad and continue our much-valued community work," Woking chairman Rosemary Johnson told the club website.

The Cards, who are four points above the relegation zone before Tuesday's trip to Maidenhead United, sacked manager Anthony Limbrick on 3 April following a nine-game winless run.

Former Woking boss Geoff Chapple, who is on the board of directors, has taken charge until the end of the season, working alongside Jason Goodliffe.