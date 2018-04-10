Newcastle United fined £7,500 over betting logo on U18 side's shirts

Newcastle's first team wear shirts sponsored by an online gaming firm

Newcastle United have been fined £7,500 after admitting breaching rules over their under-18 side wearing kits bearing the logo of a betting company.

The Magpies are sponsored by China-based online gaming firm Fun88.

The Football Association said Newcastle, who were charged last month, were in breach of their kit and advertising regulations.

FA rules say "services and related activities such as alcohol and gambling" cannot be worn by U18 teams.