Scottish Cup: Aberdeen's Derek McInnes unfazed by key absentees against Motherwell

Derek McInnes hopes to lead Aberdeen to a second successive Scottish Cup final

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says it would be wrong to focus on the players his side are missing for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Dons will be without captain Graeme Shinnie, Kenny McLean and full-back Shay Logan through suspension against Motherwell.

"We're without three key players, but that can't be the narrative for this week," McInnes said.

"The reason we have a squad is for circumstances like Saturday."

McInnes hopes that his replacements will be fully capable of making up for the loss of the trio who picked up bookings in their quarter final win over Kilmarnock.

"Other players will be able to step up and get their opportunity and sometimes, to negate the disappointment or to balance it off, you actually maybe get a bit of impetus and freshness into the team," McInnes said.

"We're without three guys who have been playing week in, week out and have a big influence on the side.

"It's wrong for me to dwell too much on that. It is what it is. We've won games before without key players."

Kenny McLean and Graeme Shinnie will miss the semi-final through suspension

Motherwell are looking to reach a second cup climax of the season having lost to Celtic in the League Cup final.

Meanwhile, McInnes' men are aiming to reach their second consecutive Scottish Cup final after also losing to Brendan Rodgers' side last year.

"It was the end of an era with that team," he said. "This is a new squad, it's a new challenge for us, a new beginning for this squad.

"And, if we can get to a cup final and be in a position to win a trophy, that would please me no end.

"The intention while I'm here is to always make Aberdeen competitive. The intention is always to be pushing ourselves and getting to cup finals and trying to bring trophies back which is what the supporters want."

Aberdeen have lost twice to Motherwell this season, including in the League Cup, but have also beaten the Fir Park side twice.

"Once the game starts and once the ball rolls you'll find two very competitive teams, two more than capable teams of getting themselves to a cup final.

"We've just got to find a way to overcome their challenge.

"The thing about the cup is you're either in or your out. You're either in a final or having the worst summer watching two other teams competing in it.

"It's winner takes all that's what it's all about in cup football and it's important that you just find a way."