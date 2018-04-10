Mick McCarthy: Ipswich Town manager leaves club before planned departure

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has left the Championship club, four games before his planned departure at the end of the season.

His exit was announced shortly after their 1-0 win over Barnsley on Tuesday.

The club had confirmed in March the former Sunderland and Wolves boss would leave when his contract expired at the end of the campaign.

McCarthy, 59, told the club website that he had agreed to leave after Tuesday's game at the weekend.

"I said I would see the season out but it's been a new experience and it's not one I have been enjoying to be honest," he said.

"I have continued to do my job to the best of my ability but there is something missing and I'm not comfortable with that.

"I have had a great time here and worked with some great people and to all those who have given me wonderful support over the last five and a half years - and there are many - I want to put on record my personal thanks."

McCarthy also confirmed he would be "looking for a new challenge elsewhere".

