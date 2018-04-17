Bournemouth v Manchester United

Manchester United won December's reverse fixture 1-0 and could secure a first ever league double over Bournemouth

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth remain without Adam Smith and Junior Stanislas but otherwise report no fresh injuries.

Tyrone Mings has an outside chance of being involved after returning to training following a long-term injury.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has announced he will make changes to the side beaten by West Brom.

Marcos Rojo, Scott McTominay and Phil Jones may all be in line for a recall, while the fit-again Daley Blind is also under consideration.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "One or two disappointing results and you can tumble down the league; from our perspective we've been consistent in our league position for a while, due to our form and being difficult to beat, we've been picking up points all the way through, and we don't want to lose that position.

"The quality has been higher than it has ever been, so when you see that Manchester United are second they have to see that as a really good season and progression for them."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have beaten Manchester United only once in the Premier League (D1, L3), winning 2-1 at home in December 2015 in the first ever top-flight game between the sides.

The Cherries have claimed just two wins 13 games against United in all competitions (D3, L8), with the other victory coming in the FA Cup in 1984.

United have only won on two of their six previous trips to Bournemouth, drawing two and losing two.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have won only one of their last eight league matches (D4, L3).

All but one of their last 12 home league goals have come in the second half of games.

Based solely on 2018 results the Cherries would be seventh in the league table with 18 points.

Bournemouth have won a league-high 18 points from losing positions.

They have lost all seven Premier League matches this season against the current top four, conceding 19 goals and scoring just two.

Manchester United

Defeat against West Brom on Sunday ended United's five-game winning streak in the league.

United could lose consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since May 2017.

They have recovered from two-goal deficits to win each of their last two Premier League away games - and are the first side to do so in the history of the competition.

United's last 10 away Premier League goals have all come after half-time.

David de Gea has kept a league-high 16 cleans this season.

Romelu Lukaku has scored six goals in his five Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, including the winner in December's reverse fixture.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 21% Probability of away win: 54%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.