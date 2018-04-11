Marcus Edwards: Norwich City midfielder ends loan to return to Tottenham

Marcus Edwards was an 84th-minute subsitute for Norwich against Fulham on 30 March

Midfielder Marcus Edwards has returned to Tottenham after ending his loan spell at Norwich for personal reasons.

The 19-year-old joined the Canaries in January until the end of the season, but made just one substitute appearance for the Championship side.

"It was a thing we spoke about internally with him and Tottenham and we accept this," Norwich head coach Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"It's permanent - he returns to Tottenham until the end of the season."

Edwards, who has made one senior appearance for Spurs, helped England to victory at the European Under-19 Championships last summer and has since been capped at under-20 level.