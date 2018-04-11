Lee Johnson: Bristol City boss 'could have cried' after Birmingham City win

Lee Johnson's Bristol City have won only four games in 2018

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson says he "could have cried" with relief after beating Birmingham City.

The play-off chasing Robins had taken just one point from their previous three games before Tuesday's 3-1 win.

Johnson's side are now eighth in the table, three points outside the top six, before Saturday's trip to seventh-placed Middlesbrough.

"I was delighted because we hadn't shown enough in the last two games," Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We want to make sure that the Bristol City personality as we've grown to know and love comes out and it hasn't in the last two games."

The Robins gave starts to strikers Milan Djuric and Famara Diedhiou on Tuesday, leaving leading goalscorer Bobby Reid to shift back to his old position on the left wing.

But the 25-year-old was still able to get on the scoresheet, recording his 20th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

"Bobby's been fantastic with his effort, his work rate, his willingness to improve," Johnson said.

"If I've got a criticism of him lately I think he's been not selfish enough, I think he's been working too hard for the team and therefore trying to do about four people's jobs.

"We want him to get in dangerous areas, because he's got good feet, he gets across people, he's brave and 20 goals from a debut season as a striker is fantastic."