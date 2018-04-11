Final Celtic-Rangers league game scheduled for 29 April

Celtic have won twice at Ibrox this season, with the other Old Firm league game a 0-0 draw at Celtic Park

The final Old Firm Premiership match of the season has been scheduled for 29 April at Celtic Park, during the second round of post-split fixtures.

Celtic need one more win to clinch a seventh successive title and go to Hibernian on the prior weekend.

There will be a midweek Edinburgh derby, with Hearts hosting Hibs on 9 May.

Kilmarnock and Hearts will both make a third visit to Rangers due to an imbalance in the system.

Rangers, who meet Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday, have already faced all five of their top-six rivals twice at home.

The Scottish top flight has split in two after 33 rounds of fixtures since season 2000-01.

Since crowd troubled marred a derby game in 1999 in which Rangers won at Celtic Park to secure the Scottish Premier League title, the final Old Firm league derby of any given season has tended to be deliberately scheduled to avoid a potential league decider.

However, such a scenario will play out if Celtic lose at Easter Road and Rangers win at home to Hearts.

In the bottom half of the table, last-placed Partick Thistle take on Ross County, currently one point better off, at Firhill on Friday 4 May.

Celtic end the season at home to Aberdeen, while Hibs host Rangers. The Dons and second-placed Rangers are currently locked on points, with Hibs just three behind.

If Kilmarnock make it six league wins in a row at Hamilton on Saturday, Steve Clarke's in-form side will go into the split four points behind Hibs.

Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures

Saturday 21 April

Hibernian v Celtic

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

Dundee v St Johnstone

Partick Thistle v Hamilton Accies

Ross County v Motherwell

Sunday 22 April

Rangers v Hearts

Friday 27 April

Aberdeen v Hearts

Saturday 28 April

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Hamilton Accies v Ross County

Motherwell v Dundee

St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

Sunday 29 April

Celtic v Rangers

Friday 4 May

Partick Thistle v Ross County

Saturday 5 May

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Rangers v Kilmarnock

Dundee v Hamilton Accies

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Sunday 6 May

Hearts v Celtic

Tuesday 8 May

Aberdeen v Rangers

Hamilton Accies v St Johnstone

Partick Thistle v Motherwell

Ross County v Dundee

Wednesday 9 May

Celtic v Kilmarnock

Hearts v Hibernian

Saturday 12 May

Dundee v Partick Thistle

Motherwell v Hamilton Accies

St Johnstone v Ross County

Sunday 13 May

Celtic v Aberdeen

Hibernian v Rangers

Kilmarnock v Hearts