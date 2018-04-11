Final Celtic-Rangers league game scheduled for 29 April
-
The final Old Firm Premiership match of the season has been scheduled for 29 April at Celtic Park, during the second round of post-split fixtures.
Celtic need one more win to clinch a seventh successive title and go to Hibernian on the prior weekend.
There will be a midweek Edinburgh derby, with Hearts hosting Hibs on 9 May.
Kilmarnock and Hearts will both make a third visit to Rangers due to an imbalance in the system.
Rangers, who meet Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday, have already faced all five of their top-six rivals twice at home.
The Scottish top flight has split in two after 33 rounds of fixtures since season 2000-01.
Since crowd troubled marred a derby game in 1999 in which Rangers won at Celtic Park to secure the Scottish Premier League title, the final Old Firm league derby of any given season has tended to be deliberately scheduled to avoid a potential league decider.
However, such a scenario will play out if Celtic lose at Easter Road and Rangers win at home to Hearts.
In the bottom half of the table, last-placed Partick Thistle take on Ross County, currently one point better off, at Firhill on Friday 4 May.
Celtic end the season at home to Aberdeen, while Hibs host Rangers. The Dons and second-placed Rangers are currently locked on points, with Hibs just three behind.
If Kilmarnock make it six league wins in a row at Hamilton on Saturday, Steve Clarke's in-form side will go into the split four points behind Hibs.
Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures
Saturday 21 April
Hibernian v Celtic
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen
Dundee v St Johnstone
Partick Thistle v Hamilton Accies
Ross County v Motherwell
Sunday 22 April
Rangers v Hearts
Friday 27 April
Aberdeen v Hearts
Saturday 28 April
Hibernian v Kilmarnock
Hamilton Accies v Ross County
Motherwell v Dundee
St Johnstone v Partick Thistle
Sunday 29 April
Celtic v Rangers
Friday 4 May
Partick Thistle v Ross County
Saturday 5 May
Aberdeen v Hibernian
Rangers v Kilmarnock
Dundee v Hamilton Accies
Motherwell v St Johnstone
Sunday 6 May
Hearts v Celtic
Tuesday 8 May
Aberdeen v Rangers
Hamilton Accies v St Johnstone
Partick Thistle v Motherwell
Ross County v Dundee
Wednesday 9 May
Celtic v Kilmarnock
Hearts v Hibernian
Saturday 12 May
Dundee v Partick Thistle
Motherwell v Hamilton Accies
St Johnstone v Ross County
Sunday 13 May
Celtic v Aberdeen
Hibernian v Rangers
Kilmarnock v Hearts