Nixon turns down Glentoran to stay at Ards

Nixon was appointed manager of Ards in December 2016

Colin Nixon, who holds the record for the number of Glentoran appearances, has turned down the chance to be the Irish Premiership club's new manager.

Nixon has opted to remain in charge at Ards with whom he has agreed a new three-year contract.

It is believed Nixon discussed the Oval post with Glentoran earlier this week.

Former Glens and Portadown manager Ronnie McFall has been in temporary charge of the team since Gary Haveron's dismissal in February.

Nixon made a record 794 appearances for Glentoran

Glentoran are currently seventh in the Irish Premiership table, two places above Ards.

Nixon is the second top flight boss to turn down the opportunity to take charge at the east Belfast club.

Rodney McAree, having guided Dungannon Swifts to League Cup glory this season, was considered a frontrunner.

However, he decided to stay at Stangmore Park and signed a new three-year contract.