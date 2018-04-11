Marcus Bignot: Chester sack manager before planned exit at end of season

Marcus Bignot was appointed Chester manager in September 2017, five months after being sacked by Grimsby Town

Relegated National League club Chester have sacked manager Marcus Bignot after almost seven months with the club.

The 43-year-old, who replaced Jon McCarthy in September, was due to leave the fan-owned club when his contract ran out at the end of the season.

Calum McIntyre will take charge of the team for the remainder of the campaign.

"This has been the toughest season for fans to endure since the reformation of the club in 2010," City Fans United chair Dave Harrington-Wright said.

"Following the board's decision last week to not renew Marcus's contract beyond the end of the season, we see little value in him remaining in the position.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I thank him for all his efforts and wish him the very best in the future."

Former Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town boss Bignot has won just six of his 35 games in charge of Chester, losing 20 and drawing nine.

Relegation was confirmed with a home defeat by Tranmere on 6 April, although Bignot's final game in charge was a 3-2 victory against Bromley on Tuesday.

The financially-troubled club successfully raised £100,000 to ensure they could keep going for the rest of the season.