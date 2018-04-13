Match ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 4.
Yeovil Town Ladies 0-4 Reading Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Reading Women moved up to third in Women's Super League 1 with a comfortable win at bottom side Yeovil Town Ladies.
Remi Allen nodded the visitors in front, before the midfielder made it 2-0 with another header before half-time.
Northern Ireland midfielder Rachel Furness headed in a third after the break for Reading, before Rachel Rowe fired in a late fourth.
Yeovil have lost all 12 league matches so far this season, without scoring.
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 19GauvainBooked at 83mins
- 5Cousins
- 16Jackson
- 2EvansBooked at 90mins
- 8JonesBooked at 64mins
- 27EvansSubstituted forRobinsonat 54'minutes
- 3Burridge
- 9Heatherson
- 24Buxton
- 18Pusey
Substitutes
- 13Howard
- 15Lambe
- 20Piggott
- 22Robinson
- 25Halford
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 6Pearce
- 22Potter
- 20HardingBooked at 71minsSubstituted forScottat 73'minutes
- 18Moore
- 8Allen
- 7FurnessBooked at 53mins
- 4Williams
- 10BrutonSubstituted forFletcherat 81'minutes
- 19ChaplenSubstituted forLinnettat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Scott
- 5Bartrip
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 21Moloney
- 37Gaine
- Attendance:
- 223
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away11
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 4.
Attempt blocked. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Ann-Marie Heatherson.
Attempt blocked. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kirsty Linnett (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Megan Robinson.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Ann-Marie Heatherson.
Foul by Harriet Scott (Reading FC Women).
Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kirsty Linnett (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt saved. Kirsty Linnett (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 4. Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from long range on the right to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Thierry-Jo Gauvain (Yeovil Town Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
Kirsty Linnett (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thierry-Jo Gauvain (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Melissa Fletcher replaces Lauren Bruton.
Attempt missed. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Kirsty Linnett replaces Brooke Chaplen.
Foul by Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Harriet Scott replaces Natasha Harding.
Booking
Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women).
Attempt missed. Charlotte Buxton (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Kirsty Pearce (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.