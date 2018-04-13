Yeovil Town Ladies 0-4 Reading Women

From the section

Remi Allen scored two headers for Reading Women

Reading Women moved up to third in Women's Super League 1 with a comfortable win at bottom side Yeovil Town Ladies.

Remi Allen nodded the visitors in front, before the midfielder made it 2-0 with another header before half-time.

Northern Ireland midfielder Rachel Furness headed in a third after the break for Reading, before Rachel Rowe fired in a late fourth.

Yeovil have lost all 12 league matches so far this season, without scoring.