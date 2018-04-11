Liverpool: 'We can beat anyone', says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool in a £35m summer move from Arsenal.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says two wins over Manchester City in a week shows they can "beat anyone".

Jurgen Klopp's side won 5-1 on aggregate after a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-final.

Defending champions Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Roma join Liverpool in Friday's semi-final draw.

"Whoever we get in the next round it doesn't matter," he said.

"This is a massive confidence booster for us. To beat City twice is no easy feat," he said.

"We did it twice in a week and we also did it at an earlier stage this season.

"It just shows to us that when we are at the right level we can beat anyone.

"People might say Roma is the preference but look what they did [knocking out Barcelona], they performed amazingly well.

"It doesn't matter who we get, we have to make sure we are ready for anyone and we can beat anyone."

Teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was nine the last time Liverpool reached the last four of the Champions League in 2008, said no-one in the semis scares them.

"Throughout the whole tournament there hasn't been a team who struck fear in us," said the 19-year-old, who is hopeful of making a late run for World Cup selection having trained with England last month.

"We've looked at it from the start that we're in it to win it."