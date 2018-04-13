Women's FA Cup: Everton Ladies v Arsenal Women

Arsenal lifted the Women's FA Cup for a record 14th time in 2016 at Wembley

SSE Women's FA Cup semi-final Venue: Marine Travel Arena, Marine FC Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC Red Button, online, on the BBC Sport app and on the BBC iPlayer

Record 14-time winners Arsenal will bid to reach their 16th Women's FA Cup final when they travel to top-flight rivals Everton in Sunday's semi-final.

Everton, who beat the Gunners to lift the cup in 2010, are aiming for a first final since losing to Arsenal in 2014.

The match (12:30 BST) will be shown on the BBC Red Button, online, on the BBC Sport app and on the BBC iPlayer.

The winners will face Women's Super League leaders Chelsea or Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, 5 May.

The BBC will broadcast both of this season's semi-finals live for the first time in the competition's 48-year history, as well as the final.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.