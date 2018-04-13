Women's FA Cup: Chelsea Ladies v Manchester City Women

Steph Houghton's Manchester City won the cup for the first time last season

SSE Women's FA Cup semi-final Venue: Kingsmeadow Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, online and on the BBC Sport app

Chelsea will host Women's FA Cup holders Manchester City in Sunday's second semi-final at Kingsmeadow.

The meeting, which will be the two rivals' fifth in a major domestic semi-final since 2014, will be shown live on BBC Two, with a 15:30 BST kick-off.

The two sides, who are both through to April's European semi-finals, have each won the Women's FA Cup once since 2015.

The final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, 5 May, where either Everton or 14-time winners Arsenal will await.

The BBC will broadcast both of this season's semi-finals live for the first time in the competition's 48-year history, as well as the final.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.