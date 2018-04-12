Senegal defender Salif Sane cuts short deal with Hannover

Senegal's Salif Sane is set to play in the European Champions league next season

Senegal defender Salif Sane will use an opt-out clause in his contract with Hannover to leave the German Bundesliga side at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old's deal was due to run until June 2020 but will now join an unnamed club for next season.

"Salif Sane will not play for Hannover 96 in the coming season," a club statement read.

"His big dream is to play again Champions League - and he gets the opportunity in the upcoming season."

Both the club and the player said the decision to part ways was not an easy one.

"He makes use of his opt-out clause, although it is not yet possible to officially announce which club he will change to," the statement continued.

"That it is not easy for him to leave Hanover, is also clear in the video, with which he addresses directly to you!"

In his video Sane said: "I can confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. I've had a fantastic time here,

"I'm grateful to all and Hannover will forever stay with me. But before I leave I'm committed to defending the club colours and I thank everyone for the love these past years.

The 27-year-old moved to northwestern Germany in May 2013 and has made 131 appearances, scoring 13 times for the two-time German champions.

Born in France to Senegalese parents, he made a total of 70 appearances in the French top flight for both Nancy and his previous club Bordeaux, scoring five goals.

Eligible for France, the 6ft 4inch player emulated his older brother Lamin, by opting to represent the West African country.

Capped 14 times by Senegal, Sane has become a regular fixture under coach Aliou Cisse and will be doing his best to break into the World Cup squad and earn a regular spot in Russia.