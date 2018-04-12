Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is a very "honest" player after the striker was awarded Spurs' second goal in their 2-1 win at Stoke following an appeal.

The Premier League goals accreditation panel initially awarded it to his team-mate Christian Eriksen but reversed the decision after taking Kane's testimony into account and reviewing the match footage.

Pochettino added that he had nothing to do with the decision to appeal and it was down to the club only.

