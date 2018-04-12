Aberdeen aim to go one better after finals frustration - Niall McGinn

McGinn picked up two runners-up medals at Hampden last season

Scottish Cup semi-final: Motherwell v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday 14 April Kick-off: 12:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app

Aberdeen are determined to lift the Scottish Cup in May after two Hampden disappointments last season, says forward Niall McGinn.

The Dons, who last won the trophy in 1990, meet Motherwell in Saturday's semi-final at the national stadium.

A late Celtic goal sunk Aberdeen in last year's final, while they were brushed aside by the same opponents in the League Cup decider.

"It's a priority from the start of the season for us," said McGinn.

"We're a big club and we want to be involved in finals.

"Last season the Scottish Cup final was a massive disappointment and still fresh in our memories but getting to two cup finals was important for the club.

"We want to go one step further and pick up the trophy."

Aberdeen will be buoyed by a 2-0 league win at Motherwell earlier this month but they have lost at home to the Steelmen this season and crashed out of the League Cup at Fir Park.

"It's a game we've been looking forward to and although there's been important league games, it's been good to get them out the way and get ready for the Scottish Cup this week," said McGinn.

"We'll just work hard on the training field, get ourselves right and be fully prepared for the game on Saturday.

"There's always pressure with semi-finals and finals, but we have had the experience of getting to finals.

"Over the last few years we've won a cup [League Cup in 2014] and we've been continuously in semi-finals, so these days down at Hampden are the ones you want to be involved in.

"We're just looking forward to it and there is no real added pressure because it's been the norm over the last couple of years at this club."

Aberdeen go into the Premiership split locked on points with Rangers in the race for second place, while Motherwell must be content with a scrap to finish best of the bunch in the bottom six.

"I would expect us to be the favourites," said Dons defender Kari Arnason. "If you look at the league table, we believe we have the better team and we just need to show it.

"It would be massive for the club to get to the final and get the chance to get some silverware. At this stage, it is the biggest game of the season."