Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 13 April

Championship Conference

Bala Town v The New Saints (19:45 BST): Bala Town's hopes of automatic Europa League qualification rest of getting a result against Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints.

Already five points behind Connahs Quay Nomads and Bangor City, anything other than three points would realistically end their chances with just three games left this season.

The New Saints, with the title already wrapped up, will be hoping to win their 22nd game of the season, equalling their haul from their 2013-14 season.

Play-off Conference

Prestatyn Town v Aberystwyth Town (19:45 BST): Although already-relegated Prestatyn Town have little to play for on Friday night, the Seasiders will come to Bastion Road with everything to play for.

The final relegation spot will be filled by either Aberystwyth Town or Carmarthen Town, who face Llandudno on Saturday.

Aberystwyth already have a five point advantage over the Old Gold so victory, coupled with Carmarthen failing to win, would secure Seamus Heath's sides status as a Welsh Premier League side.

Saturday, 14 April

Championship Conference

Cefn Druids v Cardiff Metropolitan(14:30 BST): Two sides likely to meet in the Europa League play-offs have a chance to pit themselves against one-another one final time at The Rock on Saturday.

Fifth-place Cardiff Met are one place above Saturday's opponents Cefn Druids with just three games to go but the hosts, who will better last year's haul with victory, will leapfrog the Students if they win.

Connahs Quay Nomads v Bangor City (14:30 BST): This week's key clash at the top of the Welsh Premier League will take place at the Deeside Stadium on Saturday as second face third for automatic Europa League qualification.

The Nomads currently hold second place, which guarantees Europa League qualification, but they are ahead of third-place Bangor on goal difference alone.

Should Bangor lose and finish in third they could still qualify automatically if second-place Nomads beat Aberystwyth in the Welsh Cup final in May.

Play-off Conference

Carmarthen Town v Llandudno (15:30 BST): Carmarthen Town will know when they kick-off on Saturday whether they need to win to keep their survival hopes alive.

Should Aberystwyth win on Friday night, Carmarthen will know anything other than three points will seal their fate, however defeat for Aberystwyth coupled with a win for the Old Gold would close the deficit between the teams to two points with two games left to play.

Llandudno, who secured their Welsh Premier League status for another season last week, go into Saturday's match knowing a point will see them beat last season's points total of 35 points.

Sunday, 15 April

Play-off Conference

Barry Town United v Newton (15:30 BST): Barry Town will seal a seventh place finish in their first season in the Welsh Premier League will a draw against Newton on Sunday.

Gavin Chesterfield's side are already nine points ahead of Newton with three games to go, so any points return will see them finish above Saturday's opponents and keep their outside chance of Europa League play-off qualification alive.

Newton, who will make the trip from mid Wales down to Jenner Park, have little to play for with a seventh place unlikely and top-flight safety already confirmed.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 14 April

Merthyr Town v Kings Langley (15:00 BST)

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 31 March

South Shields v Colwyn Bay (15:00 BST)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 15 April

Caldicot Town v Cyncoed LFC (14:00 BST)

Port Talbot Town v Rhyl Ladies (14:00 BST)

Cardiff Met Ladies v Caernarfon Town (14:00 BST)

Wednesday, 18 April

Abergavenny Ladies v Cyncoed LFC (19:30 BST)