Steve Lovell: Gillingham manager signs new contract until 2020

Steve Lovell made over 200 appearances for Gillingham as a player between 1987 and 1992

Gillingham manager Steve Lovell has signed a new two-year contract, which will keep him at Priestfield until the summer of 2020.

The 57-year-old took over the Kent club in October 2017 on a caretaker basis.

He was handed a deal until the end of the season in November and was offered a longer deal by Gills chairman Paul Scally in January.

Lovell has won 13 of his 34 games in charge, guiding the Priestfield side to 15th place in League One.

"I'm glad the chairman has given me the opportunity and I'm very happy," Lovell said.

"When we're safe then I can start looking at players that we've got listed and see what we can do to bring them in for next year."