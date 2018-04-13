Jay Rodriguez: Charge of racially abusing Gaetan Bong 'not proven'

Jay Rodriguez has made 33 appearances for Albion this season, scoring eight goals

A charge that West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez racially abused Brighton defender Gaetan Bong has been found "not proven" by the Football Association.

Cameroon international Bong said the incident took place during the Baggies' 2-0 win at The Hawthorns on 13 January.

Rodriguez appeared to pinch his nose after they clashed and Bong spoke to the referee.

The 28-year-old had a personal hearing with the FA on Wednesday.

The FA said it was "completely satisfied" Bong's complaint was "made in absolute good faith" and "there has been no suggestion that this was a malicious or fabricated complaint".

It said it "takes all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and continues to encourage all participants who believe they have been the subject of or witness to discriminatory abuse to report this through the appropriate channels".

After he was charged, West Brom said they would "fully support" Rodriguez, while the player said he was in "disbelief at the situation".

