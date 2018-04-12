BBC Sport - Premier League Show: 'Everything was burning' when I joined Swansea - Carlos Carvalhal
'Everything was burning when I joined Swansea'
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal discusses how he's steered Swansea four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone having inherited a situation where "everything was burning".
Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show on BBC Two at 22:00 BST on Thursday, 12 April.