BBC Sport - Premier League Show: 'Everything was burning' when I joined Swansea - Carlos Carvalhal

'Everything was burning when I joined Swansea'

  • From the section Swansea

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal discusses how he's steered Swansea four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone having inherited a situation where "everything was burning".

