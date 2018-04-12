Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
RB Salzburg0Lazio0

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lazio

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 33Walke
  • 22Lainer
  • 15Ramalho
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 17Ulmer
  • 42Schlager
  • 4Haidara
  • 14Berisha
  • 7Yabo
  • 9Dabbur
  • 19Hwang

Substitutes

  • 1Stankovic
  • 13Wolf
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Gulbrandsen
  • 25Farkas
  • 34Pongracic
  • 45Mwepu

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 27Ramos Marchi
  • 3de Vrij
  • 26Radu
  • 8Basta
  • 16Parolo
  • 6Lucas
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 19Lulic
  • 18Luis Alberto
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 5J Lukaku
  • 7Nani
  • 10Pereira Gomes
  • 20Caicedo
  • 22Cáceres
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 96Murgia
Referee:
Damir Skomina

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0, Lazio 0.

Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.

Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Alberto.

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Attempt blocked. Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.

Attempt missed. Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.

Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.

Offside, Lazio. Luiz Felipe tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Senad Lulic.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.

Foul by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Reinhold Yabo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by André Ramalho.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Leiva (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Reinhold Yabo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).

Attempt saved. Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xaver Schlager with a through ball.

Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. André Ramalho tries a through ball, but Hwang Hee-Chan is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories