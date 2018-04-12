First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 0, Lazio 0.
FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lazio
-
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 33Walke
- 22Lainer
- 15Ramalho
- 5Caleta-Car
- 17Ulmer
- 42Schlager
- 4Haidara
- 14Berisha
- 7Yabo
- 9Dabbur
- 19Hwang
Substitutes
- 1Stankovic
- 13Wolf
- 18Minamino
- 21Gulbrandsen
- 25Farkas
- 34Pongracic
- 45Mwepu
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 3de Vrij
- 26Radu
- 8Basta
- 16Parolo
- 6Lucas
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 19Lulic
- 18Luis Alberto
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 7Nani
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 20Caicedo
- 22Cáceres
- 23Guerrieri
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Damir Skomina
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.
Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Alberto.
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Attempt blocked. Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.
Attempt missed. Duje Caleta-Car (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.
Offside, Lazio. Luiz Felipe tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Senad Lulic.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Foul by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Reinhold Yabo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by André Ramalho.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Leiva (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Reinhold Yabo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Attempt saved. Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xaver Schlager with a through ball.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. André Ramalho tries a through ball, but Hwang Hee-Chan is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.