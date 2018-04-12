First Half ends, Marseille 3, RB Leipzig 1.
Marseille v RB Leipzig
Line-ups
Marseille
- 16Pelé
- 2Sakai
- 19Luiz Gustavo
- 4Kamara
- 17SarrSubstituted forRamiat 28'minutes
- 27Lopez
- 8Sanson
- 18Amavi
- 26ThauvinBooked at 38mins
- 10Payet
- 11Mitroglou
Substitutes
- 5Ocampos
- 14N'Jie
- 22Sertic
- 23Rami
- 28Germain
- 29Zambo Anguissa
- 40Escales
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 6Konaté
- 13Ilsanker
- 5Upamecano
- 31Demme
- 16Klostermann
- 8Keita
- 44Kampl
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 7Sabitzer
- 29Augustin
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 4Orban
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 11Werner
- 24Kaiser
- 28Mvogo
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).
Hand ball by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).
Maxime Lopez (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
Foul by Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille).
Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hiroki Sakai with a cross following a fast break.
Booking
Florian Thauvin (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 3, RB Leipzig 1. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.
Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Adil Rami (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).
Offside, Marseille. Morgan Sanson tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Dayotchanculle Upamecano tries a through ball, but Jean-Kévin Augustin is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Kampl with a cross.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Luiz Gustavo.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Adil Rami replaces Bouna Sarr because of an injury.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl tries a through ball, but Marcel Sabitzer is caught offside.
Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bouna Sarr (Marseille) because of an injury.
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille).
Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitri Payet (Marseille).
Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Amavi (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.
Maxime Lopez (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 2, RB Leipzig 1. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.