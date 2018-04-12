Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
Marseille3RB Leipzig1

Marseille v RB Leipzig

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 16Pelé
  • 2Sakai
  • 19Luiz Gustavo
  • 4Kamara
  • 17SarrSubstituted forRamiat 28'minutes
  • 27Lopez
  • 8Sanson
  • 18Amavi
  • 26ThauvinBooked at 38mins
  • 10Payet
  • 11Mitroglou

Substitutes

  • 5Ocampos
  • 14N'Jie
  • 22Sertic
  • 23Rami
  • 28Germain
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
  • 40Escales

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 6Konaté
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 5Upamecano
  • 31Demme
  • 16Klostermann
  • 8Keita
  • 44Kampl
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 29Augustin

Substitutes

  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 4Orban
  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 11Werner
  • 24Kaiser
  • 28Mvogo
Referee:
Björn Kuipers

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Marseille 3, RB Leipzig 1.

Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).

Hand ball by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).

Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).

Maxime Lopez (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

Foul by Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille).

Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hiroki Sakai with a cross following a fast break.

Booking

Florian Thauvin (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 3, RB Leipzig 1. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.

Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Adil Rami (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).

Offside, Marseille. Morgan Sanson tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Dayotchanculle Upamecano tries a through ball, but Jean-Kévin Augustin is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Kampl with a cross.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Luiz Gustavo.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Adil Rami replaces Bouna Sarr because of an injury.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl tries a through ball, but Marcel Sabitzer is caught offside.

Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Bouna Sarr (Marseille) because of an injury.

Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).

Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille).

Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitri Payet (Marseille).

Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Amavi (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.

Maxime Lopez (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 2, RB Leipzig 1. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories