Scottish Gossip: Bates, Rangers, Hamburg, Celtic, Premiership split

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers defender David Bates agreed a summer move to Hamburg on a four-year deal after Rangers refused to meet wage demands of around £7,500 a week. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers and Hamburg player Jorg Albertz believes a move to Germany could be the making of Scot Bates, as it was for former Borussia Dortmund, Celtic and Scotland player Paul Lambert. (Daily Record)

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster insists the Premiership's controversial split is here to stay. (Daily Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers vows his side will not wilt under the pressure of trying to win historic back-to-back domestic trebles. (Daily Mail)

Former Celtic forward Simon Donnelly does not believe any of the current Rangers team would get in Rodgers' Celtic side. (Scotsman)

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy can cause Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final opponents Celtic problems, says former Ibrox favourite Stuart McCall, who managed the player at Motherwell. (Scotsman)

Rangers have appointed former director Douglas Park as deputy chairman. (Scotsman)

More to follow.