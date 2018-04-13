Scotland in talks over Portugal friendly in October

Scotland already have some friendly matches lined up before their Nations League campaign

The Scottish FA is hopeful of securing an October friendly for Scotland against European champions Portugal.

Scotland have one free fixture date preceding a trip to face Israel in their inaugural Nations League campaign.

Talks have taken place with the Portuguese Football Federation about a challenge match at Hampden Park.

Meanwhile, the Scots are down two places to 34 in the latest Fifa world rankings.

Alex McLeish's side beat Hungary after losing to Costa Rica in their recent double-header.

McLeish's team are next in action in June against 11th-ranked Peru and 15th-ranked Mexico, who have both qualified for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Scotland host Belgium in a friendly in September a few days before their Nations League opener against Albania at Hampden.

Portugal last played Scotland in a 2002 friendly in which Pauleta scored twice in a 2-0 win against the Scots.

McLeish made his Scotland debut in a 4-1 win over Portugal in 1980.