Rangers: Graeme Murty has no problem with Dave King's statement

Graeme Murty took charge of Rangers following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says his position was not undermined by chairman Dave King's statement before the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Murty, 43, has been in charge since October but his position will be reviewed at the end of the season.

In a statement, King praised Murty but gave little reassurance that he would still be in charge next season.

Asked if it was unhelpful, Murty said: "Not at all. It's another thing to deal with but we move forward."

And he added: "The statement started by saying I've done a really good job and should be proud of what I've done. My position hasn't changed.

"I haven't spoke to the chairman this week - I haven't felt the need to.

"I've got a contract until the end of the season. The chairman, as far as I'm aware, reiterated that in the summer a manager will be appointed.

King highlighted the importance of Rangers' next managerial appointment

"Whether that's me or someone else, that appointment will have to take place. So my situation and reading of it hasn't altered.

"If anything it allows me to focus and give my closest attention and the very best of myself to the remaining games."

Murty, who had been a youth coach, took over following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha and after the Ibrox outfit failed to tempt Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes to Glasgow, the former Scotland defender was handed the reins until the summer.

Murty knows a win over Celtic on Sunday could boost his hopes of landing the post long-term, but added: "Yes, it would be better for me personally but it's about making sure we get this weekend right.

"We've got a big game, so let's concentrate on getting that right. I'd prefer to speak wholly about the semi-final because it's going to be my first experience of it and it's going to be a really big day for the football club and the players.

"So my sole focus will be on the game, not what happens after that, not what happens in the summer."