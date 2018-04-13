Celtic v Rangers: Brendan Rodgers says side will show Rangers respect

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic will show Rangers respect at Hampden

Rangers players' reaction to being drawn against Celtic in the Scottish Cup will be "etched in their minds", according to Brendan Rodgers.

Graeme Murty's players cheered when they learned the draw for the semi-finals had produced an Old Firm tie.

"This is a game they were cheering for - we respect every opponent," Rodgers said ahead of Sunday's tie at Hampden.

"One of the values of this club is humility we always show respect for every opponent."

Celtic will be aiming to keep alive hopes of a double treble.

