Stephen Warnock: Former England full-back to retire at end of season

Stephen Warnock has made 451 league appearances

Stephen Warnock has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The Lancashire-born 36-year-old, who is on loan at Bradford City from Burton, began his career at Liverpool and has also had spells with Blackburn, Aston Villa, Leeds, Derby and Wigan.

The full-back won two England caps and was part of their 2010 World Cup squad.

Warnock posted on Instagram: "I'm lucky to have represented and captained some of the biggest clubs in England and this I am very proud of."

