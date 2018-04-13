Benjamin Mendy: France defender returns for Man City after knee injury

France international Mendy injured his knee in a tackle on Andros Townsend in September

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy returned to action on Friday after nearly seven months out with a knee injury.

The France defender, 23, played the first 45 minutes of City's Premier League 2 game against Manchester United.

Mendy went on a couple of trademark bursts down the left flank before he was replaced.

It was the first time the £52m signing from Monaco had played since September.

The game, at City's Academy Stadium, finished 1-1. City took an early lead through Lorenzo Gonzalez before Indy Boonen equalised for United in first-half injury time.

Mendy ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during a Premier League game against Crystal Palace on 23 September.

City have six games remaining in the Premier League and Mendy will be hoping to feature before the final fixture against Southampton on 13 May.