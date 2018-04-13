Motherwell: Four players agree new contracts with Fir Park club

Cedric Kipre, Ryan Bowman, Richard Tait and Charles Dunne have all committed to Motherwell

Motherwell have signed up Cedric Kipre, Charles Dunne, Richard Tait and Ryan Bowman on extended contracts.

Ahead of their Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen on Saturday, defenders Kipre, Dunne and Tait have signed deals until 2020, while striker Bowman has committed until the end of next season.

"I'm delighted to have signed up four of the lads who have been mainstays in the team this season," manager Stephen Robinson told the club website.

"They have been outstanding for me."

It is a third Motherwell contract since last summer for Kipre, who recently made his Ivory Coast Under-23 debut and is said by the club to have been "attracting significant interest".

"We do not want to be in a similar situation as we experienced recently where we had to completely rebuild a squad, introducing more than 20 players across two windows," Robinson added.

"This will allow us to be more specific in terms of our recruitment whilst continuing to assess those still at the club whose contracts expire this summer."