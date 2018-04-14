St Mirren: Jack Ross aims for improvement with Championship winners

St Mirren manager Jack Ross joins in the celebrations at full-time

Manager Jack Ross insists St Mirren is a "good fit" for him as he targets making an impression in the top flight next season.

The Buddies secured the Championship title with a tense 0-0 draw at home to nearest challengers Livingston.

Dundee approached the 41-year-old last summer, while he held talks with Barnsley in February.

"There's nothing to suggest I won't be," Ross told BBC Scotland when asked if he was staying put.

"This is a good fit for me. Not just in terms of infrastructure and potential but how I'm allowed to manage and that's important because I have my own way of working.

"I'm fortunate to have the right people around me and the right facilities. I like to be in control and that requires trust from the board.

"Am I satisfied in this job? Probably not yet, I want us to get better."

Having wrapped up promotion with three games to spare, Ross is already planning ahead for the Paisley club's return to the top flight.

"The way football is now, you have to change your squad on a regular basis," he said. "The game is very transient and we'll do the same for next season.

"We are probably one of the smallest teams in the Championship, physically, which is something we'll need to adjust, and we'll lose Lewis Morgan, who has been a massive contributor this season."

St Mirren players get the promotion party started after clinching the title

Morgan was loaned back to St Mirren after signing for Celtic in January and has scored 10 goals in this campaign.

The Scotland Under-21 winger came closest to breaking the deadlock against Livi, with a first-half shot that hit the post.

Ross, who spent two seasons as a defender with the Buddies, returned to the club as manager in October 2016, steering them away from relegation trouble.

And he admitted that the fight for survival was perhaps a more rewarding experience.

"A huge amount of relief is the first emotion and then satisfaction that this group of players has got their reward for what they have put in to this season," he added shortly after full-time.

"There is a core group who dragged us through last season as well, so I'm absolutely delighted.

"As a manager it's new to me. Strangely, I maybe enjoyed the last part of last season more.

"I've crammed a lot in and when you've got nothing to lose it's a different feeling to when you have something to lose.

"I'm ambitious and I knew the potential of this club, which was in a difficult position when I took the job.

"This is only part of the journey for me, the next part is trying to progress in the Premiership but we'll enjoy this for a couple of weeks first."