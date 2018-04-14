Dejan Lovren: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes injury is 'not serious'

Dejan Lovren has played in 25 of Liverpool's 34 Premier League games this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes the injury that forced Dejan Lovren off during the 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth is "not too serious".

The 28-year-old Croatia defender was replaced by Ragnar Klavan after limping off in the 83rd minute at Anfield.

Liverpool play West Brom on 21 April before hosting Roma in the Champions League semi-finals on 24 April.

"I would love if it was because of a knock rather than a strain or tear or whatever," said Klopp.

"He felt something but I didn't speak to him afterwards, I only saw that he was limping. I have no clue."

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah - with his 40th goal of the season in all competitions - and Roberto Firmino scored to take Liverpool one point behind second-placed Manchester United.