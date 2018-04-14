Premier League stats: Olivier Giroud, Burnley, Crystal Palace & Wilfried Zaha

Burnley could qualify for the Europa League with a top-seven finish in the league

Chelsea scored three goals in eight minutes to beat Southampton, while Burnley kept their European hopes alive with a 2-1 victory over Leicester at Turf Moor.

Crystal Palace moved six points clear of the relegation zone with victory over Brighton, Huddersfield also boosted their survival chances with a 1-0 win against Watford and Everton were held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats: