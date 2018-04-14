Darren McCauley's second-half strike proves the difference between the sides as Coleraine keep the pressure on Irish Premiership leaders Crusaders with a 1-0 over Ballymena United.

McCauley broke the deadlock with a 25-yard strike on 57 minutes, the winger's 17th goal of the season.

The Bannsiders remain level on points with Crusaders, but are being kept off top spot by goal difference.