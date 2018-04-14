BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: McCauley cracker helps Coleraine past Balllymena

McCauley cracker helps Coleraine past Balllymena

  • From the section Irish

Darren McCauley's second-half strike proves the difference between the sides as Coleraine keep the pressure on Irish Premiership leaders Crusaders with a 1-0 over Ballymena United.

McCauley broke the deadlock with a 25-yard strike on 57 minutes, the winger's 17th goal of the season.

The Bannsiders remain level on points with Crusaders, but are being kept off top spot by goal difference.

Top Stories