Motherwell: Hero Curtis Main says side fear no-one in Scottish Cup final

Curtis Main produced a composed run and finish to score Motherwell's killer third goal

Two-goal hero Curtis Main insists Motherwell's comfortable win over Aberdeen proves they should fear no-one in the Scottish Cup final.

Main's strikes, either side of Ryan Bowman's finish, helped Well to a 3-0 win at Hampden, setting up a final against Celtic or Rangers.

"We don't fear anybody and that performance shows it," Main said.

"The boys have done that all season, we don't fear anybody and now it's on to the next one."

Main fired his side into a 20th-minute lead before Bowman doubled their tally two minutes later.

Former Portsmouth striker Main added a well-taken third in 66 minutes and Aberdeen had no reply.

"We knew what was on offer at the start of the day and we went out there and took it," Main added. "It's not about me, it's about the team. Absolutely everybody on the pitch was fantastic.

"We wanted it more than them. The key is hard work, determination, run more than the opposition. Everyone knows what we're doing on the pitch and the team spirit drives us."

Motherwell also reached the League Cup final this season, but lost to Celtic after beating Rangers in the semi-final.

Well boss Stevie Robinson shares Main's confidence going into the showpiece and says their League Cup disappointment will drive them.

"The feeling you get today and after Rangers, in comparison to what we felt against Celtic, which had a knock-on effect for three or four weeks after that - we know what way we want to feel after it, the boys are driven," the Northern Irishman said.

"They're driven in training - I cringe sometimes and have my head in my hands about how competitive they are, but they can't play any other way.

"We don't fear anybody - we're well aware of the quality Celtic have and the threat Rangers have going forward. Whoever we get, it will be a tough game but we are certainly motivated after the last final."

Robinson was full of praise for his players and says the Hampden showpiece will be a great reward for everyone connected to the Steelmen.

The Motherwell players were able to enjoy another semi-final at Hampden, after beating Rangers in the League Cup last four

"We have a great board of directors, we are owned by fans and don't have millions of pounds to throw about," he added.

"The board back me to the hilt. We have ideas and sometimes we can't afford them, we do things like buy medical beds off eBay - I'm not sure there's many clubs like us that do that, but we do it to make the club better. I've had terrific support from the board, they're genuine people who love the club."

Robinson insisted he did not see his side's first goal, with Aberdeen players claiming a hand-ball by Richard Tait in the build-up, but he said: "For the amount of decisions that have gone against us this season, I'll definitely take it."

And he added: "I actually thought Aberdeen started better than us, but we got the goal at a crucial time and it does settle everybody. We got the second quite quickly afterwards and from then we're hard to break down - we're a team that don't concede many goals."