BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton: Eagles won it the hard way - Roy Hodgson
Palace won it the hard way - Hodgson
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admits his side did it the "hard way" after claiming a crucial 3-2 win over Brighton at Selhurst Park, which moves the Eagles six points clear of the relegation zone.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.