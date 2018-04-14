Tunisian forward Lassad taken to hospital after collapsing in training

Toledo's Tunisian forward Lassad Nouioui also played for Celtic and Deportivo La Coruna

Tunisian forward Lassad Nouioui was taken to hospital after collapsing on the pitch during a training session with his club Toledo on Saturday.

The Spanish third division side said Lassad, who has also played for Celtic and Deportivo La Coruna, received emergency treatment on the pitch.

"The player fell unconscious on the pitch after suffering ventricular fibrilation and after receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation he was taken to hospital in an ambulance," said a statement from Toledo.

"The quick reaction of his team mates and the emergency services were key to stabilising the player," Toledo added.

Toledo have confirmed that Lassad, 32, will remain under observation for the next 48 hours and will continue to undergo tests.

Lassad, who has two caps for Tunisia, played 107 games for Deportivo between 2008 and 2012.

He featured 17 times for Celtic in the 2012/13 season, winning the Scottish Premier League and Scottish Cup.

"After speaking to the Spanish Football Federation and Real Madrid Castilla, the club has asked for Sunday's game against Castilla to be postponed," the club added.

The current Tunisia coach, Nabil Maaloul, tweeted his best wishes to Lassad, with the player's club adding, "CD Toledo would like to send all the strength in the world to Lassad."