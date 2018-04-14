Match ends, Barcelona 2, Valencia 1.
Barcelona 2-1 Valencia
Barcelona set a new La Liga record as a narrow win over Valencia extended their unbeaten league run to 39 matches.
The leaders, fresh from a shock Champions League exit to Roma, led when Philippe Coutinho played in Luis Suarez to beat Neto at his near post.
They looked comfortable when Samuel Umtiti headed in Coutinho's corner.
But the visitors gave them a late scare when Dani Parejo's penalty squirmed underneath Marc-Andre ter Stegen after Ousmane Dembele fouled Andreas Pereira.
Ter Stegen was at the centre of the game's other dramatic moment - when he gifted the ball to Valencia's Carlos Soler but then brilliantly saved Rodrigo's shot onto the crossbar.
Barca, who are now six results from the first unbeaten 38-game La Liga season, only need seven more points to seal the Spanish title.
They face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final next weekend as they seek a domestic double.
The previous unbeaten La Liga record was Real Sociedad's 38 across 1978-79 and 1979-80.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20SergiSubstituted forCabral Semedoat 90+3'minutes
- 3PiquéBooked at 7mins
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 14Coutinho CorreiaSubstituted forDembéléat 79'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 5Busquets
- 15Paulinho
- 8IniestaSubstituted forD Suárezat 84'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 6D Suárez
- 11Dembélé
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 21André Gomes
- 25Vermaelen
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 24Garay
- 5GabrielBooked at 75mins
- 14Gayá
- 18Soler
- 10Parejo
- 16KondogbiaBooked at 12mins
- 7Ganchinho GuedesSubstituted forHoelgebaum Pereiraat 69'minutes
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forZazaat 80'minutes
- 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forViettoat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 4Murillo
- 6Maksimovic
- 8Vietto
- 9Zaza
- 11Hoelgebaum Pereira
- 15Latorre Grueso
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 69,544
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Valencia 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Sergi Roberto.
Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Valencia) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.
Attempt saved. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rúben Vezo.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Valencia 1. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Valencia. José Gayá draws a foul in the penalty area.
Denis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luciano Vietto (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Simone Zaza replaces Rodrigo Moreno.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Coutinho.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Attempt saved. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Gayá.
Booking
Gabriel (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gabriel (Valencia).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Gayá.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Luciano Vietto replaces Santi Mina.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
Attempt saved. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Andreas Pereira replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Attempt missed. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Offside, Barcelona. Coutinho tries a through ball, but Samuel Umtiti is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.