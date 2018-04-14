First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.
Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach
-
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 24Tolisso
- 19Rudy
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 25Müller
- 2Wagner
- 14Bernat
Substitutes
- 7Ribéry
- 8Javi Martínez
- 9Lewandowski
- 10Robben
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Rafinha
- 22Starke
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 30Elvedi
- 28Ginter
- 4Vestergaard
- 17Wendt
- 23Hofmann
- 8Zakaria
- 6Kramer
- 10T Hazard
- 18Drmic
- 11Raffael
Substitutes
- 5Strobl
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 24Jantschke
- 27Cuisance
- 32Grifo
- 42Mayer
- Referee:
- Dr. Robert Kampka
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München).
Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jannik Vestergaard tries a through ball, but Jonas Hofmann is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Dangerous play by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).
Josip Drmic (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Raffael (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) because of an injury.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonas Hofmann.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Denis Zakaria.
Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raffael (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Josip Drmic (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonas Hofmann.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 0, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Josip Drmic (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann.
Raffael (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jannik Vestergaard tries a through ball, but Thorgan Hazard is caught offside.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Denis Zakaria tries a through ball, but Josip Drmic is caught offside.