Ryan Lowe: Bury boss criticises squad after relegation from League One is confirmed

No side in the EFL have accrued fewer points than Bury's tally of 30 this season

Bury's players "need to take responsibility" for their relegation from League One, says boss Ryan Lowe.

Saturday's defeat by Northampton leaves Bury bottom of the table and 12 points adrift of nearest rivals MK Dons.

"I felt it doesn't mean enough to certain people," Lowe said following Bury's 26th league loss of the season.

"Am I surprised by it? Probably not. Gutted about it? Yes, 100%," added Lowe, who took charge of the Shakers in October following Lee Clark's sacking.

Bury's have lost their past seven matches and have not won since beating Gillingham 2-1 on 24 February.

Lacking passion

Talking to BBC Radio Manchester following the 3-2 defeat by third-from-bottom Northampton , 39-year-old Lowe said he is "not taking responsibility for that relegation".

"I've done everything I possibly can for the boys, given them everything they need - the sessions, the atmosphere and the training.

"I'm not saying I'm a masterstroke by any means, but the players from start to finish need to take responsibility for the relegation because they're the ones that play most weeks.

"There hasn't been one fight in my dressing room this season since I took over. Not one scrap. I probably had 10 or 15 in my career. It means you want to win."

When asked if his side lacked passion he replied: "We haven't got any. With the exception of the kids. But they're babies and I'm relying on them, and it's frustrating.

"They're quick enough knocking on the door telling me they want to play, I've asked them to be quick enough knocking on my door now to say they want to go, but I bet you they don't."