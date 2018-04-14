Scottish League One: Ian McCall's Ayr lose, Raith Rovers cut gap

Scott Agnew's penalty gave Stranraer victory away to Ayr United

Ayr United's lead at the top of Scottish League One was cut to two points with two games left after Ian McCall's side lost 2-1 to Stranraer.

Raith Rovers took advantage by beating bottom side Queen's Park 2-0.

Third-placed Arbroath remain ahead of Alloa Athletic on goal difference after both sides won away from home.

Arbroath hammered East Fife 5-0 and Alloa claimed a narrow 1-0 win at Forfar Athletic while Airdrieonians beat Albion Rovers 2-0.

Ten-man Ayr stutter at home to Stranraer

Stranraer won but remain six points outside the promotion play-off places

Ayr United's bid for an immediate return to the Championship is on hold.

Visitors Stranraer took the lead on three minutes when Grant Anderson's header deceived the Ayr defence and landed in the net off the far post for his sixth goal of the season.

But Ayr levelled on the quarter-hour mark. Stranraer goalkeeper Max Currie saved a Lawrence Shankland shot, but from the corner Jamie Adams rose above the defence to nod his fifth of the season.

Ayr were reduced to 10 men on 33 minutes when referee Euan Anderson ruled Shankland had elbowed Stranraer defender Morgyn Neill and gave the 29-goal striker a straight red card.

Five minutes from time, Kyle Turner went down in the box, referee Anderson pointed to the spot and Agnew netted his 12th of the season from the penalty - his eighth successful conversion this term.

Report by Charlie Mann at Somerset Park

McCall's side face Alloa Athletic and Albion Rovers in their final two matches

Raith, Arbroath, Wasps & Airdrie win

At Stark's Park, Bobby Barr and Dario Zanatta struck in the first half to give Raith Rovers victory.

Queen's Park remain below Albion Rovers on goal difference after the Cliftonhill side lost away to Airdrie, whose goals came from an Adam Brown shot in the first half and a Tom Fry effort in the second.

Michael McKenna, Ryan Wallace, Leighton McIntosh and Bobby Linn struck, with Colin Hamilton heading in before Linn's effort as Arbroath dominated at Bayview. East Fife lost the dismissed Chris Kane for the last 16 minutes after he received a second yellow card.

It was a much tighter affair at Station Park, where Callum Crane fired the only goal for Alloa on the quarter-hour mark and the Wasps had Jamie McCart sent off for violent conduct in the fifth of eight minutes of added time.