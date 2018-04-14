BBC Sport - Michael McLellan nets winner as Ards down Carrick Rangers
McLellan nets winner as Ards down Carrick
Michael McLellan's ninth league goal of the season proves the matchwinner as Ards edge past Carrick Rangers 1-0 at Taylor's Avenue.
McLellan struck on the stroke of half-time, flicking the ball home off the post to put Ards ahead.
Colin Nixon celebrated a new three-year contract with the win, while Carrick slip closer to basement side Ballinamallard at the bottom.