Scottish League Two: Montrose maintain lead, See injured as Berwick secure safety

League Two leaders Montrose maintained their three-point lead after an injury-interrupted encounter against Berwick Rangers, who lost 1-0 at Links Park.

After Chris Templeman's early strike, the game was halted for an hour as Berwick's Ouzy See was treated for a leg injury and an ambulance was called.

Second-placed Peterhead also won 1-0, against Cowdenbeath.

Clyde beat Stirling 2-1, Stenhousemuir defeated Annan Athletic 3-2 while Elgin City and Edinburgh City drew 1-1.

Those results mean Clyde and Elgin remain in with a chance of finishing in the top four and entering the promotion play-offs, while Cowden are now consigned to the relegation play-off and Berwick are safe.

Jack Boyle struck either side of Daniel Jardine's header as the Bully Wee stayed within three points of fourth-placed Stenhousemuir, who have two games in hand.

Stenny fell behind to Steven Swinglehurst's header, but Harrison Paton fired them level and then scored from the penalty spot after Andrew Dallas had fouled by Owen Moxon.

Aidan Smith struck to level for Annan before Mark Ferry nodded Stenhousemuir's third late on as the Ochilview side, who have two games in hand against Berwick, moved to within three points of Stirling Albion.

Elgin fell below Clyde on goal difference but remain in the hunt for a play-off place after their draw at home to Edinburgh. Shane Sutherland struck early on for Elgin but Gareth Rodger headed the visitors level after the break.

Jordon Brown nodded a late winner for Peterhead against bottom side Cowdenbeath, who will enter the pyramid play-off and play either the Highland League Cove Rangers or Lowland League Spartans for a place in next season's League Two. Cove face Spartans in the first leg of their play-off later this month.

At Links Park, Templeman tapped in from Andrew Seeves' shot to give Montrose the lead before See was carried from the field on a stretcher and both sides completed a short warm-up before resuming the first half, with Aaron Murrell on as a replacement.

Berwick's Jack Hamilton had an effort disallowed for offside late in the first half and that was as close as they got.