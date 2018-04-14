Tony Tchani (Chicago Fire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chicago Fire v LA Galaxy
-
Line-ups
Chicago Fire
- 45Sánchez
- 4Kappelhof
- 16Campbell
- 31Schweinsteiger
- 15Lillard
- 3Vincent
- 28Collier
- 6McCarty
- 12Tchani
- 23Nikolic
- 21Gordon
Substitutes
- 10Katai
- 17Campos
- 18Conner
- 19Adams
- 22Bakero
- 27Figueiredo Ramos
- 32McLain
LA Galaxy
- 1Bingham
- 25Feltscher
- 5Steres
- 16Skjelvik
- 3Cole
- 7Alessandrini
- 2Kitchen
- 8dos Santos
- 17Lletget
- 9Ibrahimovic
- 11Kamara
Substitutes
- 4Romney
- 6Husidic
- 14Carrasco
- 19Pontius
- 24Boateng
- 28Ciani
- 41vom Steeg
- Referee:
- Ted Unkel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy).
Attempt saved. Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago Fire) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Vincent with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Chicago Fire). Video Review.
Offside, LA Galaxy. Sebastian Lletget tries a through ball, but Ola Kamara is caught offside.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Johan Kappelhof.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Dax McCarty.
Offside, LA Galaxy. Romain Alessandrini tries a through ball, but Ola Kamara is caught offside.
Hand ball by Alan Gordon (Chicago Fire).
Offside, Chicago Fire. Grant Lillard tries a through ball, but Alan Gordon is caught offside.
Offside, LA Galaxy. Rolf Feltscher tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Foul by Tony Tchani (Chicago Fire).
Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.