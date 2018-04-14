United States Major League Soccer
Chicago Fire0LA Galaxy0

Chicago Fire v LA Galaxy

Line-ups

Chicago Fire

  • 45Sánchez
  • 4Kappelhof
  • 16Campbell
  • 31Schweinsteiger
  • 15Lillard
  • 3Vincent
  • 28Collier
  • 6McCarty
  • 12Tchani
  • 23Nikolic
  • 21Gordon

Substitutes

  • 10Katai
  • 17Campos
  • 18Conner
  • 19Adams
  • 22Bakero
  • 27Figueiredo Ramos
  • 32McLain

LA Galaxy

  • 1Bingham
  • 25Feltscher
  • 5Steres
  • 16Skjelvik
  • 3Cole
  • 7Alessandrini
  • 2Kitchen
  • 8dos Santos
  • 17Lletget
  • 9Ibrahimovic
  • 11Kamara

Substitutes

  • 4Romney
  • 6Husidic
  • 14Carrasco
  • 19Pontius
  • 24Boateng
  • 28Ciani
  • 41vom Steeg
Referee:
Ted Unkel

Match Stats

Home TeamChicago FireAway TeamLA Galaxy
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Tony Tchani (Chicago Fire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy).

Attempt saved. Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago Fire) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Brandon Vincent with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Chicago Fire). Video Review.

Offside, LA Galaxy. Sebastian Lletget tries a through ball, but Ola Kamara is caught offside.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Johan Kappelhof.

Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Dax McCarty.

Offside, LA Galaxy. Romain Alessandrini tries a through ball, but Ola Kamara is caught offside.

Hand ball by Alan Gordon (Chicago Fire).

Offside, Chicago Fire. Grant Lillard tries a through ball, but Alan Gordon is caught offside.

Offside, LA Galaxy. Rolf Feltscher tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

Foul by Tony Tchani (Chicago Fire).

Ola Kamara (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

