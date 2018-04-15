Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Aberdeen, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has urged his players to beat Celtic in today's Scottish Cup semi-final to give themselves a chance to end the club's wait for silverware - and avoid equalling their longest ever run of seven years without a major trophy. (Daily Record)

Murty says he has to remain calm at Hampden no matter what happens in the semi-final, as he insists he has to meet certain standards as manager of the Ibrox outfit. (Scotsman)

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts has no sympathy for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos over his horror miss in the last Old Firm match - because Rangers fans loved it when he missed a sitter in the Scottish Cup semi-final in 2016. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could load his side with attackers at Hampden today as he looks to get the win that will push the club towards a double treble. (Herald)

Rodgers says the fear of failure is what drives him on when his side come up against Rangers, in what he describes as a "fantastic fixture". (Daily Record)

Alfredo Morelos missed a glorious chance to earn Rangers a draw in their 3-2 defeat by Celtic at Ibrox last month

Rodgers, meanwhile, is on a four-man shortlist to be the next manager of Chelsea, with current Blues boss Antonio Conte under pressure. (Daily Mail)

Rangers defender James Tavernier relishes the Old Firm matches, insisting he would like to play them every week as "playing in games like this is what I'm in football for." (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers midfielder Nicky Law says he took the penalty that won the 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic because defender Danny Wilson didn't fancy it. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is ready to break his Old Firm duck, according to manager Graeme Murty. (Daily Mail)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has told his charges to go and make themselves heroes by winning the Scottish Cup this season, having reached the final thanks to a 3-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday. (Herald)

Well skipper Richard Tait says his side "beat Aberdeen up from the start" at Hampden as he revelled in the Steelmen's semi-final win over the Pittodrie outfit. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes accepts the blame for his side's Hampden defeat and vows to tear his squad apart in the summer. (Daily Record)

Striker Greg Stewart insists the Dons players let McInnes, the club and the fans down with their display against Well. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson is a target for high-flying English Championship side Cardiff City, with Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock ready to make a £100,000 offer for the player in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell skipper Richard Tait was in dreamland after his side's Scottish Cup semi-final win

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney says he is ready to become Scotland captain, insisting he has had the perfect role model to learn from in Scott Brown. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic striker Jorge Cadete says he has urged manager Brendan Rodgers to make him a coach at the Parkhead club. (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren manager Jack Ross reveals a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson helped him prepare his side to get the draw that sealed their Championship win and promotion to the Premiership. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's Commonwealth Games swimming sensation Duncan Scott hopes to use his new-found high-profile to help boost the sport. (Herald)

Scotland'sKirsty Gilmour was delighted to get revenge on Canada's Michelle Li by taking bronze in singles badminton at Gold Coast 2018, having lost to the Canadian in the gold medal match at Glasgow 2014. (Herald)