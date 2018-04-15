Atletico Madrid 3-0 Levante

Fernando Torres has scored eight goals this season, but only three in La Liga

Fernando Torres scored his 100th La Liga goal as Atletico Madrid beat Levante in the week it was announced he would leave this summer.

The 34-year-old former Liverpool and Chelsea striker, who has not been a first-team regular this season, came on for Antoine Griezmann and volleyed home Atletico's third from 10 yards.

Angel Correa and Griezmann smashed in Atletico's first two goals.

The Europa League semi-finalists remain in second, 11 points behind Barcelona.

Atletico, who have won their last 10 home games with conceding once, face Arsenal over two legs on 26 April and 3 May.