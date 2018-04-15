Malaga 1-2 Real Madrid

From the section

Isco was almost apologetic to the Malaga fans after scoring, having spent two seasons with the club before joining Real in 2013

Real Madrid moved up into third in La Liga by beating bottom side Malaga.

Real rested several regulars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, after their dramatic 4-3 Champions League aggregate win over Juventus.

Isco scored an excellent curling free-kick to give them the lead at his old club - and then assisted Casemiro for a tap-in.

Diego Rolan scored a consolation for Malaga with the last kick after Jesus Vallejo's error.

The hosts, who have won four La Liga games all season, are 14 points adrift of safety with only six games to go.

Real - who move above Valencia in the table - are four points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, who beat Levante 3-0 earlier on Sunday.