Schalke 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Michy Batshuayi has scored nine goals in 14 appearances since his January loan move from Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi was carried off on a stretcher with a possible ankle injury as they lost the Ruhr valley derby to Champions League rivals Schalke.

The Belgium forward, on loan from Chelsea, was caught by a Benjamin Stambouli tackle in the closing stages and had to come off.

Yevhen Konoplyanka scored the opening goal after a Marcel Schmelzer error.

And Naldo drove in from 25 yards after a short free-kick to secure the win.

Schalke remain second but are now four points above fourth-placed Dortmund.