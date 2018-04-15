Italian Serie A
Juventus0Sampdoria0

Juventus v Sampdoria

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 21Höwedes
  • 24Rugani
  • 3Chiellini
  • 22Asamoah
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 6Khedira
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10Dybala
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 8Marchisio
  • 9Higuaín
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 23Szczesny
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur

Sampdoria

  • 2Viviano
  • 7Sala
  • 26Silvestre
  • 13Ferrari
  • 19Regini
  • 8Barreto
  • 34Torreira
  • 90Ramírez
  • 18Praet
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 3Andersen
  • 9Caprari
  • 11Álvarez
  • 16Linetty
  • 17Strinic
  • 21Verre
  • 28Capezzi
  • 72Belec
  • 92Tozzo
  • 99Kownacki
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home7
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (Juventus).

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).

Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria).

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).

Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lucas Torreira.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dennis Praet (Sampdoria).

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.

Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 15th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32264274185682
2Napoli32246266214578
3Lazio31186775403560
4Roma31186750262460
5Inter Milan321612450222860
6AC Milan3215894336753
7Fiorentina32149944331151
8Sampdoria32147115046449
9Atalanta321310947341349
10Torino32111384638846
11Bologna32115163743-638
12Genoa32108142531-638
13Udinese32103194050-1033
14Cagliari3295183052-2232
15Sassuolo32710152353-3031
16Chievo3279162951-2230
17SPAL32513143052-2228
18Crotone3276192957-2827
19Hellas Verona3274212664-3825
20Benevento3242262875-4714
