Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (Juventus).
Juventus v Sampdoria
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 21Höwedes
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 22Asamoah
- 7Cuadrado
- 6Khedira
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 10Dybala
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 8Marchisio
- 9Higuaín
- 11Douglas Costa
- 12Alex Sandro
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 23Szczesny
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
Sampdoria
- 2Viviano
- 7Sala
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 19Regini
- 8Barreto
- 34Torreira
- 90Ramírez
- 18Praet
- 27Quagliarella
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 3Andersen
- 9Caprari
- 11Álvarez
- 16Linetty
- 17Strinic
- 21Verre
- 28Capezzi
- 72Belec
- 92Tozzo
- 99Kownacki
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Matías Silvestre (Sampdoria).
Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lucas Torreira.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dennis Praet (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.